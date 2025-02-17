​Tandragee couple Andrew and Nicky Jackson of Jackson Roze, a successful producer of a unique ginger wine, have launched new ginger and turmeric ‘shots’ as an aide to health.

Nicky, founding director of the family business, describes the small company’s new ginger and turmeric shot as “a powerhouse of natural wellness, combining two of the most potent anti-inflammatory ingredients—ginger and turmeric”.

She continues that the innovative drink from Armagh is “designed to support overall health, digestion, and immunity” and that “this shot is the perfect daily boost for a balanced and energized lifestyle”.

“Our ginger and turmeric shots are gaining momentum as people are realising the difference it is making. We have at least 20g of ginger and 17g of turmeric in our shots. We use a base of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar instead of apple juice which brings in gut health as well as anti -inflammatory benefits of the ginger and turmeric,” adds Nicky.

The couple use existing experience gained from the development of the hugely successful traditional ginger wine that was launched two years ago.

“The new drink is based on our ginger compound with a base of apple cider vinegar and added turmeric. We are, as far as I am aware, the only locally produced ginger shot producer using apple cider vinegar instead of apple juice as a base with minimal ginger,” she explains:

Key health benefits from the ginger and turmeric shot, Nicky continues, include powerful anti-inflammatory support – turmeric contains curcumin, a well-known compound that helps reduce inflammation, support joint health, and promote overall well-being; immune-boosting properties – ginger and turmeric are packed with antioxidants, helping to strengthen the immune system and protect against illness; and supports digestion and gut health – ginger aids digestion, reduces bloating, and relieves nausea, while turmeric promotes a healthy gut microbiome.

She says the shot, in addition, provides natural detox and liver support – turmeric and ginger help the body flush out toxins, supporting liver function and overall detoxification; heart and brain health – curcumin in turmeric is known for its role in supporting heart health and cognitive function, helping to maintain overall wellness; Energizes and revitalizes– the natural properties of ginger and turmeric provide a refreshing, non-caffeinated energy boost to keep users feeling their best.

Andrew and Nicky Jackson founded multi-award-winning Jackson Roze in Tandragee.

The drink is made with “raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar from Armagh apples”, she explains, that provides “a delicious and natural way to fuel the body, support health, and to enjoy the benefits of two ancient superfoods”.

Jackson Roze began as another local ‘kitchen table enterprise’ to produce traditional, non-alcoholic ginger wine based on a recipe from their great grandparents.

The artisan enterprise successfully revived non-alcoholic ginger wine, one of the most popular flavours of generations gone by.

A recipe from more than a century ago was harnessed to regenerate traditional non-alcoholic ginger wine for sale in local delis, farm shops and food markets such as Saintfield and Balmoral.

Nicky continues: “Our ginger wine is a heritage product that has won multiple awards which include Great Taste, Great British Food, Blas na hEireann and Irish Quality Food and Drink.

“It is completely allergen-free and homemade in Northern Ireland. Our fourth generation recipe uses only the highest quality ingredients, as used by health practitioners.

“We believe that the use of real ginger, extracted in the old-fashioned way, makes our ginger wine authentic and unique.

“This gives our products their unique and full flavour. Customers can choose from our Regular Strength, Extra Strength, Reduced Sugar, with Clove and Vegan options,” Nicky says.

This non-alcoholic ginger wine is made in the Jackson’s kitchen in Tandragee in small batches. The Roze comes from the initials of the couple’s two children.

The 100 year-old recipe is soothingly sweet, warm and gluten-free.

Ginger has many reputed health benefits, including aiding digestion, boosting the immune system and circulation and reducing motion sickness. The Jacksons make their own tincture with ginger and capsicum which goes into this artisan non-alcoholic ginger wine.

