Winston Pinkerton presents Betty Booth, the new Honorary Branch President of RSPBA NI Branch, with her chain of office. Mrs Booth is a well-known and respected figure in the Northern Ireland pipe band community

​Tomorrow, the pipe band season gets under way with the County Antrim Full Band Indoor Championships, which will be held in Parkhall Integrated School, Antrim.

​There is an entry of fourteen bands across four grades, with three of the Grade 3A bands playing up in Grade 2. This is an increase on last year’s numbers when the event was organised by the County Down Section.

The adjudication panel comprises John Moles and Colin Moffett [piping], Keith Orr [drumming] and Mark Faloon [ensemble].

The competition kicks off at 10.50am with Grade 4B when the Queen Elizabeth will lead off followed by Tullylagan, McDonald Memorial and Bready Ulster Scots.

Next up is Grade 4A at 11.50am with Moneygore followed by Thiepval Memorial, Gransha and Cottown.

After the lunch break, which is from 12.30pm – 1. 25pm, Grade 3B commences at 1.30pm with Ballyboley and then Upper Crossgare.

At 2.10pm, it’s time for Grade 3A led off by Cullybackey and then Irvine Memorial, Cloughfin and Clogher & District.

At 3pm, the Grade 2 starts with Cloughfin, Irvine Memorial and closing with Clogher & District.

Entry at the door for spectators is £3 which will be donated to charity. Hot food and beverages will be available on site from 9.30am and there is ample car parking available at the school.

2025 RSPBA NI Branch programme confirmed

The RSPBANI Branch has announced that it has settled a full programme of contest events for 2025.

The outdoor season gets under way in Enniskillen on May 24 with the County Fermanagh Championships. The closing date for entries is Wednesday, May 7.

A fortnight later it’s off to Cookstown High School for the Mid Ulster Championships on Saturday, June 7. The closing date for entries here is Saturday, May 17.

The following week Moira Demesne is the location for the Lisburn & Castlereagh Championships on Saturday, June 14. For this event, the closing date for entries is Monday, May 26.

The Antrim & Newtownabbey Championships take place in Antrim on Saturday, June 28 at a venue which is yet to be confirmed. The closing date for entries is Monday, May 9.

This year’s All-Ireland Championships will take place on Saturday, July 5 at Ebrington Square in Londonderry. The closing date for entries is Monday, June 9.

The second half of the season kicks off on Saturday, July 19 with the Ards & North Down Championships which this year will take place at Regent House Rugby Club, Newtownards. The closing date for entries is Monday, June 30.

On August 2, the Ulster Championships will take place in Portrush, which will be a welcome return to the popular seaside resort after a break of seven years. The competition will be held at the West Strand and the closing date for entries is Monday, 14 July.

The local season comes to an end with the Heart of Down Championships and Champion of Champions in Donard Park, Newcastle, on Saturday August 9. The closing date for entries is Monday, July 21. It is early days regarding entries however eight bands have added their names while over twenty drum majors have their names in already.

Bands, drum majors and spectators proposing to attend all or some of these events are advised to look up the individual contests on the RSPBANI Branch website for guidance regarding general parking, gazebo insurance and motor home parking amongst other things, some of which are quite specific, particularly Newcastle.

New President for RSPBA NI Branch

The RSPBANI Branch has announced that Mrs Betty Booth as its new Honorary Branch President.

At the Branch AGM held on November 30, 2024, Mr Winston Pinkerton announced that he would not be seeking re-election to the post which he had held and served with distinction since 2015. As no nominations had been received at the time, Winston graciously agreed to remain in office until a successor was appointed.

At the AGM, the Branch membership empowered the Branch Executive Committee to identify and select a new Honorary President on its behalf.

In February 2025, Mrs Betty Booth accepted the invitation to take up the role and on April 16, at the Ulster Solo Championships in Cookstown, Winston ceremonially passed on the chain of office to Betty.

Betty is a well-known and respected figure in the Northern Ireland pipe band community, particularly within the County Fermanagh Section.

The Branch is extremely grateful to Winston for his many years of dedicated service, not just in the role of Honorary Branch President but many others that he has served with so much dedication.

The Branch warmly welcomes Betty as she begins her tenure and look forward to her continued contribution to pipe bands across the organisation.

Leinster Pipe Band Championships

If your band is considering attending the forthcoming Leinster Pipe Band Championships, which take place on Saturday, May 10 at the excellent grounds of Newbridge House Demesne, Donabate, Co Dublin, please note that the closing date for entries is Monday April 28.

This competition takes place the week before the local RSPBANI Branch competition season gets under way.