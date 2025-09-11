Tartan Talk: Stephen Creighton is crowned adult UK champion drummer at championships in Cookstown

RSPBA NI Branch officials Robert Hall MBE and Alastair McCreery with UK Solo Drumming Champion Stephen Creighton after his victory in Cookstown last Saturday

​Last Saturday, Cookstown High School was the venue for the United Kingdom Solo Drumming Championships in which the senior drummers played for the Bobby Rea trophy.

​The winner of that trophy and the adult UK champion drummer was Stephen Creighton, with those in places 2nd to 8th being awarded places in the World Solo Drumming Championships semi-finals.

The event also included four Juvenile grades which will be included at the World’s Solo Drumming competition.

Hollymount’s Ashley Steele – the current World Juvenile 1 title holder – also became the UK Champion.

William Smiton won Juvenile 2, Matthew Brownleee won Juvenile 3, and Lewis Doherty took Juvenile 4.

Full Results:

Juvenile 1: 1st Ashley Steele, 2nd Jack Semple, 3rd Hugh Smiton.

Juvenile 2: 1st William Smiton.

Juvenile 3: 1st Matthew Brownlee, 2nd Jacob Laird, 3rd Callum Freeburn.

Juvenile 4: 1st Lewis Doherty. 2nd Jamie Coffey.

Adult: 1st Stephen Creighton, 2nd William Glenholmes, 3rd Aaron Jess, 4th Alex Buchanan, 5th Arren McWilliams, 6th Matthew Shaw.

North West Solo Piping & Drumming Championships

While the solo drummers were competing in Cookstown, across the border in County Donegal the North West Solo Piping & Drumming Championships were being held in Letterkenny.

Quite a few competitors from the RSPBA NI Branch travelled to participate and came away with prizes.

Billie Rooney, of the McDonald Memorial Pipe Band, won the Under 14 Piping section.

Tullylagan’s Maddox Stinson won both the Under 16 [March] and Under 16 [MSR], while his band colleagues William McFarland [Under 18] and Marc Warnock [B and Open Grades] were successful, together with Shay Toner of Cloughfin who won the C2 Grade Piping.

In the drumming grades, Jacob McIlwaine of the Bready Ulster Scots won the A & B Novice Drum Pad sections, Syerla & District’s Lexi Kerr took the Under 14, while Cloughfin’s Seth McGonigle won both the Under 16 March and MSR.

The Adjudicators were David Middleton [Piping] and Derek Doyle [Drumming].

Down Academy Pipes & Drums Juvenile Solos

Tomorrow, the Down Academy Pipes & Drums Juvenile Solo Championships will take place in Ballynahinch High School. This is the third running of this competition which acts as a warm-up for the All-Ireland Solos which takes place the following on Saturday (September 20) in the National School, Lusk, Co Dublin.

Band Chairman Eric Megaw has informed me that there are currently 79 entries – however, they are willing to accept entries up to the Saturday morning.

The large number of entries in some of the piping grades which is most encouraging in itself has brought its challenges so that an additional adjudicator has been brought on board.

When it comes to adjudicators, the band have engaged three of the very best in Richard Parkes and David Chesney [Piping] and Gordon Parkes [Drumming].

The competition starts at 10am with the novice practice chanter and drum pad sections.

Schomberg Society Piping & Drumming Classes

A new term of classes for Highland Bagpipes, Tenor Drumming and Pipe Band Snare Drumming will commence on Wednesdays from 7.30pm - 9.30pm in the Hairtlan Hub, Harbour Road, Kilkeel.

These classes have been so successful it has led to the establishment of the Schomberg Academy Pipe Band, and the Society is extremely proud of all they have achieved already.

This new term of classes offers a fantastic opportunity to gain high quality tuition from highly experienced tutors. Classes are available for both children and adults, and also for those with and without experience.

For further information or to book a place on these classes, phone 07753222553, email [email protected] or send a PM to their Facebook page.

The Schomberg Society is grateful to the Ulster-Scots Agency for supporting these tuition classes.

NI Piping & Drumming School classes for 2025/26

Then NIPDS has announced that their new school term starts at The Hill of the O’Neill & Ranfurly House in Dungannon on Wednesday, September 24 [with a pre-registration evening on Wednesday September 17], and on Saturday September 27th at Laurelhill Community College, Lisburn, and Devenish College, Enniskillen.

Classes – for beginners to experienced – will cover practical playing and theory, piping grades, snare, tenor and bass drumming, music theory and drum majoring.

Further information can be obtained from Sharon Canavan on 07745 169327 or email [email protected].

Crimson Arrow Pipe Band Open Night

The Newcastle-based Crimson Arrow Pipe Band is currently recruiting for all sections of the band, namely pipers, side or tenor drummers and drum majors. It is interested in bringing in new members, either experienced or learner, from age 8+, with full tuition given free of charge.

It is understandable that those who might be interested in coming along may be unfamiliar with terminologies such as side or tenor drummers and indeed have no idea what the learning processes for any of the instruments or positions are.

In order to explain such things, the band is holding an Open Night in Newcastle Orange Hall on Wednesday 17th September 2025, commencing at 7pm.

There will be short presentations on the learning processes for each instrument and those attending will have the opportunity to ‘have a go.’