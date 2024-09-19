Teen death: Kenadie Porter family in dark but say ‘we’ll meet again’
Craig Porter said that the 15-year-old schoolgirl’s faith in God had been so strong that she essentially helped to convert him.
He said her death at home on Saturday morning “just doesn’t make sense”, with no answers from the post-mortem.
It could be months before they get the results of further testing, he said.
But whatever the outcome, he believes “we will get her back in the next world”.
After her death, he noticed she had written out a Biblical quotation and stuck it by her bedside, and that the family “got such a comfort” from that.
“Kenadie had a lot to do with me becoming saved back in 2017,” he said.
"I would have walked into her bedroom and she was sitting reading her Bible when she was seven-years or eight-years.
"She was reading the children’s Bible with pictures and speech bubbles as happy as anything, and I thought to myself: that is what I want.
"No one told her to read the Bible, this was something Kenadie did on her own.”
She was also a Sunday school youth leader, and had ambitions to become a school teacher.
"Kenadie was the happiest wee girl. She had an innocence and we never had a worry with her,” said Mr Porter.
He added: “I know she wasn’t perfect. But I tell you what, she wasn’t far off it.”
Mr Porter, from Dromore in Co Down, said that after his wife discovered Kenadie on Saturday morning “she tried to resuscitate her with chest compressions, and our son was at her feet praying she would wake up”.
Her funeral is at Christ Encounters Tabernacle, Gilford, on Friday at 1pm
