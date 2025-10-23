From Facebook forum to fashion favourite — the Londonderry brand celebrates its next big move with exclusive drops and a live music launch party

Londonderry-based clothing brand Storefront NI has announced the opening of its brand-new store in the heart of the city centre.

Originally launched as a Facebook forum, Storefront NI has grown into one of the city’s most recognisable fashion names. The brand is now set to relocate from its current premises on Waterloo Street in Londonderry to a larger space at 12–14 Castle Street, with doors officially opening on Saturday, October 25.

The team shared the exciting news across social media, thanking their loyal supporters: “On Saturday, we open the doors to our new home on 12-14 Castle Street. Thank you to everyone that has supported us through this journey to make this possible.

"We can’t wait to share our new space with you all."

Storefront’s Waterloo Street shop will remain open until today (Wednesday) before the move to Castle Street. The new location will launch with an exclusive opening-day collection, available from 10am, along with limited-edition tees released especially for the occasion.