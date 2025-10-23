The former Moy Park chairman and founding NIFDA chair is remembered as a visionary who helped shape Northern Ireland’s global food and drink industry

Leaders from across Northern Ireland’s food and drink industry have paid tribute following the passing of Dr Trefor Campbell CBE, a pioneering businessman whose career helped shape the modern agri-food sector.

Dr Campbell joined Moy Park in 1960, later serving as managing director and chairman from 1984 to 2008. During his tenure, he oversaw a period of substantial growth that established Moy Park as one of Northern Ireland’s foremost food businesses and a major employer.

In 1996, Dr Campbell was instrumental in founding the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and served as its first Chair, laying the groundwork for closer collaboration across the sector.

Leaders from across Northern Ireland’s food and drink industry have paid tribute following the passing of Dr Trefor Campbell CBE, a pioneering businessman whose career helped shape the modern agri-food sector. Pictured guests at the first NIFDA Annual Dinner in 1996, where Dr Trefor Campbell CBE joined fellow industry leaders to celebrate the beginnings of the Association

Michael Bell OBE, executive director, NIFDA said: “Few individuals have made a bigger impact on the development of our industry than Dr Trefor Campbell.

"Trefor saw the potential of Northern Ireland food and drink to be a driver of economic growth locally and played a key role in the formation of NIFDA in 1996.

"Throughout his career, and even in his retirement, Trefor dedicated himself to the ongoing success of the sector and for the wellbeing of the wider community. He will be dearly missed. On behalf of all our NIFDA members and colleagues I want to pass on my condolences Trefor’s family and friends.”

Throughout his career spanning five decades, he was committed to the development of world class industries across Northern Ireland, and engaged in non-executive roles for industry and charitable organisations including the Royal Agricultural Society, the Worshipful Company of Poulters, the Chartered Management Institute and more.

In 2006 he became the first ever patron for the Prince’s Trust in Northern Ireland, in recognition of his commitment to the charity and its work.

Professor Ursula Lavery MBE, NIFDA chair and technical and R&D director at Pilgrim’s Europe added: “I first worked with Trefor when I started out in my career at Moy Park in 1987.

"He was an inspiration for all of us within the business. Beyond championing growth for Northern Ireland food and drink, he was also a great ambassador for the industry and was committed to developing and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, as is reflected by the NIFDA Educational Trust he launched. Across NIFDA and Pilgrim’s Europe, Trefor has left a strong legacy. Our thoughts are with Trefor’s family and wide circle of friends at this time.”

Over a career spanning five decades, Dr Campbell held numerous senior and honorary positions, reflecting his broad contribution to business, education, and civic life. These included roles as:

Patron and Council Member, The Prince’s Trust (NI)

Fellow, Royal Agricultural Society

Fellow, Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures & Commerce (RSA)

Liveryman, Worshipful Company of Poulters

Companion, Chartered Management Institute

Board Member, Centre for Competitiveness, InterTradeIreland, Business in the Community, and the Northern Ireland Growth Challenge

Commissioner, Belfast Harbour (2008–2015)

Founder and Chairman, NIFDA Educational Trust

He was also involved in national and academic initiatives, serving on the Food Strategy Group for Northern Ireland responsible for the Fit for Market report (2004), contributing to the CBI Education & Training Affairs Committee, and supporting the development of young leaders through the Trefor Campbell Flying Start Programme organised by the RSA.

Dr Campbell’s deep commitment to public service was recognised through numerous honours, including his appointment as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).