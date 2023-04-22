Thought for the week: Moulding us all in the likeness of Jesus Christ - ​Rev Arthur Clarke

Rev Arthur Clarke

Once, Whistler painted a picture to order and charged the man requesting the painting £750 sterling, The painting was quite small and the client objected to the price and refused to pay. A lawsuit followed. The customer's counsel, while questioning Whistler, learned that he completed the painting in 25 minutes. "What?", said the lawyer. "£750 for twenty five minutes' work".. Whistler calmly replied: "No, Sir, £750 for the experience of a lifetime." Whistler did not achieve his artistic greatness by casually pursuing his craft, but by attention to detail rigorously practiced year after year.

Ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle wrote: "We are what we repeatedly do; excellence therefore is not an act, but a habit.". In common parlance, excellence is not a lucky break, but a daily honed discipline.

The truth is seen in career excellence. The Biblical book of Proverbs asserts: "Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will serve before kings (Proverbs 22, verse 29)..

It is a theological commonplace that God gives talents to each as He choses, yet the development of such gifts is our obligation, Nineteenth century English novelist George Elliot once wrote: "Even God could not make Antonio Stradivarii's violins without Antonio".

The truth is seen also in the growth of Christ-likeness in character. A contemporary convention preacher contends: "Even when we can cite chapter and verse for creation, corruption, predestination, election, regeneration, justification, adoption, vocation and glorification, the test of discipleship remains incomplete; we must still deal with the crucial question of our likeness to the Master who is both gentle and humble in heart.