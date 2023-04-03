Tributes paid following death of 'old school' Lurgan Mail journalist John Bingham

He gave 40 years service to the Lurgan Mail having retired in 2013, and his former editor said the world is “a much poorer place” following John’s passing on Sunday, peacefully at Southern Area Hospice.

Clint Aiken said: “So very sorry to hear of the death of my friend and former colleague John Bingham. I always called him the ‘Quiet Man in the Corner’, he was a journalist of the old school and my deputy editor for many years – both when I was a reporter and later as editor.

"He was always a calm and settled influence in the office, a safe pair of hands when I was off, a patient teacher when he was training me in court reporting and when he spoke it was something worth hearing.

John Bingham spent more than 40 years with the Lurgan Mail

"The world is a much poorer place today.”

He started at the Lurgan Mail in 1973 under editor Louis Malcolm and went on to work under several different editors including Eric Villiers and Lindsay Kilpatrick.

After spending the early part of his career as a news reporter, John was the Lurgan Mail’s sports editor for many years as well as the deputy editor of the title.

Often covering the council chambers and the law courts, John would have stories on the front and back of the Mail on many occasions.

John Bingham in the Lurgan Mail office with editor Clint Aiken (seated) and reporters Graeme Cousins and Ruairi Creaney

Having served the newspaper for so long, John became the de facto historian putting together the ‘Way Back When’ page and ‘Back to the Future’ feature in recent years.

Away from the office, John was an all round sportsman in his youth, excelling at cricket and football as well as pool, at which he represented Northern Ireland.

John, who lived in Moira and more recently in Craigavon, is described in his death notice as “dearly loved husband of Ellen, beloved father of Paul, Patricia, Mark and Joanne, devoted papa of Stuart, Ryan, Conor, Megan, Calum, Shea and Eoin, dearest brother of Ann and much loved uncle of Abbie and Dane”.

His family have asked that the house and funeral remain strictly private.