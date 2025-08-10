Tributes to life and faith at funeral of ex-principal of Dromore High School, John Wilkinson

Former principal of Dromore High School, John Wilkinson, passed away last month.

The lifelong faith of a distinguished former school principal has been highlighted at his funeral, with a minister saying he “would want us to keep the Lord front and centre in everything that we say”.

The former principal of Dromore High School, the integrity and acumen of John Wilkinson OBE was renowned throughout the profession, with Education Minister Paul Givan describing him as “a remarkable educational leader”.

He passed away at the end of last month, and is survived by his wife Hazel, children Jonathan and Joanna, their spouses Paula and Gareth, and grandchildren Oscar, Darcie, Maisie and Kasie.

During his funeral at First Dromore Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon, Reverend Dr Keith McIlroy spotlighted John’s Christian faith, stating that his life could be summed in a passage from scripture that was about John the Baptist, but equally could be said of Mr Wilkinson: “There came a man who was sent from God; his name was John. He came as a witness to testify concerning that light, so that through him all men might believe. He himself was not the light; he came only to witness to the light.”

John went though childhood hardships; born with a cleft palate and suffering convulsions, he especially relied on his mother to guide him through difficult times, though after an operation and elocution lessons became a proficient public speaker and developed a passion for amateur theatrical acting.

“Through these early life experiences God was preparing him for later work,” said Rev McIlroy. “Work that would involve a lot more public speaking.

“In fact, I have been informed that John was once encouraged by the Rev Moore of Banbridge Road to go into the ministry, even offering to pay for his studies; however, John knew that his calling lay elsewhere.”

But it wasn’t until John met his future wife Hazel in his mid-teens that he truly became committed to his faith and purpose, said Rev McIlroy, adding the man himself put it as: “I wasn’t saved to sit on the shelf. I was saved for servanthood, to follow the example that Jesus gave us – the greatest servant of all.”

Principal of Dromore High for 18 years, John spurred the school to new heights, earning an enviable reputation for his dedication.

Said Rev McIlroy: “Just below John’s love for the Lord and his love for his family was his life-long passion for teaching. He knew from a very early age that he was going to be a teacher, and from the outset he was determined to make a difference in the lives of the young people.

“John fought for every pupil to succeed. Once, when a concerned parent called him to say that her child wasn’t being properly prepared in one of the classes for their GCSEs, John stepped in and taught the class himself.

“His faith shaped his teaching. Every school has a vision or mission statement, and John always ensured that the word ‘Christian’ would be at the centre of Dromore High’s vision.”

The profession was even a family affair; his daughter Joanne followed in his footsteps, and in 2010 joined the school as a teacher.