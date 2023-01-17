Tributes to train driver who carried Queen Elizabeth II in special steam engine during last visit to Northern Ireland

Carrickfergus train driver Noel Playfair, described as one of Translink's best-known drivers with decades' experience, became unwell while on duty and, sadly, later passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital.Mr Playfair, who was in his early 60s, recounted last year in an interview with UTV following the death of Queen Elizabeth II how he had prepared to welcome his Royal passengers on board back in 2016.The late monarch and Duke of Edinburgh boarded a special steam engine during their last ever visit to Northern Ireland back in June, 2016 that included the opening of the train station at Bellarena, near Magilligan in Co Londonderry."I cleaned my shoes three times before I went out to work that day," the late Mr Playfair told UTV. "The station that day was magnificent. The platforms were gleaming."He added: "I enjoyed the run and waved to all the people along the lineside and in the fields."Richard Knox, head of rail services at Translink, was amongst those to pay tribute.“We were shocked to learn of Noel’s sudden passing," he said. "He was renowned across the business, as an enthusiastic and committed member of our railway team. "With over 43 years’ service, 40 years as a train driver, he often spoke out positively about his role."He also referred to Mr Playfair's role in the historic Royal visit of 2016, saying: "Many will remember him as the ‘Royal Steam Train Driver’ for Queen Elizabeth II on 28 June 2016, when she travelled to open the new station platforms at Bellarena Station."Mr Knox added: “Noel will be much missed by the Translink family, and we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends at this sad time.”A friend, Robert Ramsay, also paid tribute to the renowned railyway enthusiast in an online fundraising appeal that has already raised thousands."Noel was the most committed train driver that I knew and he dedicated his life to the railways of Northern Ireland, and its heritage with the RSPI [Railway Preservation Society of Ireland]."He continued: "Noel gave up his free time, even helping a German film crew that were creating a feature on the RPSI steam train. The highlight of his professional career was when Noel carried HRH Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on a journey from Coleraine to Bellarena on the 28th of June 2016."At that time, Noel was 62 years old, and had been driving for 42 years, but even with such important guests on his train, Noel treated the journey with the utmost professionalism, but he would openly admit that the day was the best in his career."He added: "Noel lived and loved the Railways and he is such a sad loss for all of us that had the pleasure to work with him at NIR. Rest in peace brother."The appeal, at https://gofund.me/53bd63fe, had raised £2,649 at the time of writing.