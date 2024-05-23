Author John Dougherty and illustrator Thomas Docherty, winners of The KPMG Junior Juries’ Award

Co Antrim author John Dougherty will take home two awards from this year’s KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards which were announced at a ceremony in Dublin this week in partnership with International Literature Festival Dublin.

Winners were selected by an independent panel of expert judges, including two Young Judges, and a network of Junior Juries island-wide. The judging panel read a record 158 titles from Irish-born or Ireland-based writers and illustrators, the biggest year so far in the history of the awards.

Born in Larne where he started writing and illustrating comics in secondary school, John Dougherty received the The Judges’ Special Award and The KPMG Junior Juries’ Award for his picture book ‘The Hare-Shaped Hole’. Illustrated by Thomas Docherty, the story follows the friendship between Bertle the turtle and Hertle the hare. Described by the expert judges as a sensitive and poignant tale the book explores grief, loss and the power of friendship.

Speaking at the ceremony, Elaina Ryan, ceo of Children’s Books Ireland, said: “This year’s award winners showcase the outstanding quality and variety of contemporary Irish children’s literature. The fact that so many of the winners and shortlistees are débuts is remarkable – the Awards are an opportunity for us to celebrate both emerging and established creators and to connect them with their audiences.

“Through our Junior Juries programme, we have seen the joy and excitement these shortlisted books have sparked in over 12,700 young readers across Ireland. Today, in front of an audience of 600 excited readers, we’re proud to recognise the talent and hard work of these extraordinary writers and illustrators whose work will no doubt be such a formative part of so many young readers’ childhoods.”

A total prize-fund of €16,000 has been awarded to this year’s winners.