UK's oldest horse Roana, 45, still thriving with her devoted owner in Northern Ireland

A nationwide search by equestrian specialist, Harry Hall, has revealed Britain’s oldest horse in Newtownards, Co Down.

And that horse is 45-year-old Roana is a mixed breed horse who has lived out her days in Newtownards with her devoted owner, Cerys.

Whilst the life expectancy of a horse is between 25 and 30 years, 45-year-old Roana is defying all the odds and is still thriving under the care of her owner, Cerys.

Roana - the 45-year-old horse

Cerys first met Roana when she was five years old when she began taking lessons at her local riding school.

Little did she know that it was there she met her lifelong companion, Roana.

When the riding school sadly closed down in the early 2000s, Cerys’ Grandma bought Roana for her and Cerys has been taking care of her ever since.

But at the age of 45, Roana is still as characterful as the day Cerys met her over 30 years ago, and will still do anything for a Stud Muffin - her favourite horse treat!

Roana and Cerys at her wedding

Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, said: “Horses are living longer due to advancements in nutrition and medicine, we are witnessing them surpassing expectations of the average age - which is around 25.

“This means equine friends are remaining with their owners for much longer - which is wonderful to see! In light of this, Harry Hall set out on a mission to find the UK’s oldest horse and uncover a heartwarming story ahead of National Horse Day on 13th December.

“From our database of Harry Hall One Club members, Roana was crowned the oldest horse.

"It’s remarkable that Cerys has been able to spend the majority of her life with Roana by her side, it truly is a beautiful partnership.”

Roana and Cerys in the 90s

What’s more, equine insurance options have improved significantly in recent years, meaning horse, pony and donkey owners can take out a range of cover on their equine companion. This ensures that they can be adequately protected and cared for should the worst happen.

Explaining her special relationship with her Roana, Cerys explains: “When I first met Roana I didn’t like her as she was lazy and didn’t enjoy flatwork!

"Later when I discovered her love for jumping we found common ground and became best friends.

"I soon came to realise she was extremely independent and lived her life on her own terms, which is what makes her so special, her personality is amazing.

"You definitely can’t be sensitive around her or take things too personally.”

Roana has surpassed all expectations and is still in very good health.

Despite her age-related arthritis and surviving strangles in the 90s, Roana has remained healthy her entire life.

The 45-year-old continues to prove that age is just a number, having only retired four years ago after sustaining a leg injury which stopped her from being ridden.

As a Registered Veterinary Nurse and owner of two horses, Roana and Tinkerbell, 37-year-old Cerys has very little spare time but wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Roana has been in my life for 30 years, as long as most of my family members have, she is practically family,” said Cerys.

“We have a different level of bond, I know her inside out.

"I know how she is feeling just by looking at her. Everyone should know her story as she has been such an amazing companion and has had an incredible impact on my life.”

Cerys was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at 18 years old and spent her early 20s in and out of hospital, but once she began to recover and manage her illness, Roana was the constant in her life which helped her get back into a routine.

She said: “I always have a friend, there’s always someone to talk to and she’s been there through every major life change.

"Owning horses has given me something to get up in the morning for, I’ve had a few health problems myself and even on my lowest days Roana and Tinkerbell gave me purpose.