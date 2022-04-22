Ulster rugby captain and ex-chief of the RUC at funeral for ex-Belfast Telegraph news editor Jim Flanagan after his death at 61

Pacemaker Press 21-04-2022: Jim Flanagan Respected journalist and former Sunday Life and Ballymena Guardian editor died 19th April 2022, aged 61. Loving husband of Colette, father of James and Suzanne, father-in-law of Iain, grandfather of Lana and Freddy, treasured son of Olive and the late Jim, and brother of Gary. Jim's funeral was held on Friday 22nd April at St Patrick's Church of Ireland, Jordanstown followed by burial at Carnmoney Cemetery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Among those attending the service at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, was uncle Sir Ronnie Flanagan and son-in-law Iain Henderson, the captain of the Ulster rugby squad.

Mr Flanagan had suffered from a heart condition, and it is understood that this was the cause of his death on Tuesday.

He had undergone major surgery in Newcastle Upon Tyne a few years ago for it.

Rev Canon Nigel Baylor estimated that over 200 people were present for the service, more than there were seats in the pews.

Canon Baylor said Jim had begun his career in the East Antrim Times, where he met his wife Colette.

He went on to the news desk at the Belfast Telegraph (being in charge of managing the hour-by-hour business of the newsroom), then rose to deputy editor, and later took on editorship of the Sunday Life before retiring.

He then came out of retirement to edit the Ballymena Guardian.

Canon Baylor said the Flanagan clan had their origins in north Belfast, and that Jim had attended Annadale Grammar School.

The family’s religious ties are Anglican (though Colette’s background is Catholic), and the connection with Jordanstown is Jim’s grandchildren are involved with the church toddler group.

“He was very gifted academically,” said Canon Baylor.

“He had a place at Queen’s if he wanted it, but he chose journalism.

“Wherever he went he was very popular, and he ws a very intelligent man, with a great love for his Province, country.”

He added that the service had been a “celebration” of his life, and that “you wouldn’t have gone away feeling cold and saying ‘ah goodness, that was just sad’”.

He was, he said, “a thoroughly decent man”.

The following verses were read during the funeral, 2 Timothy, 4:6 (NIV): “For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time for my departure is near.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

“Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

Jim Flanagan is buried in Carnmoney Cemetery.

He is survived by his widow, brother Gary, daughter Suzanne (a dentist and wife of Mr Henderson), son James (a Stanford university chemistry graduate), and grandchildren.