Jamie Bryson tells loyalist rally ‘I want UUP on board – they are a valued part of unionist family and to us they must return’

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson speaking at a a rally in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, organised by West Tyrone United Unionists, in Castlederg, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Thursday April 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Rally. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

It comes amid a rift between the party and some in the anti-protocol rally movement, with a number of loyalists sharply criticising leader Doug Beattie for not following other unionist parties in giving full support to the demonstrations.

Mr Bryson began his address at the latest protest in Castlederg last night by speaking of the need for unionist unity.

He said: “Lest there be any confusion – I want the UUP and their leader Doug Beattie, who’s a decorated military veteran and is deserving of our respect for that aspect of his public service.

“I want him to join us on these platforms in opposition to the protocol.

“I want the party of Carson and Craig on these platforms standing together as a union of unionists.

“They are a valued part of the unionist family, and to our family they should return. We need unity, not division.”

Mr Beattie had announced he would not attend the anti-protocol events after a security alert halted a peace-building event in north Belfast last month which Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney had been addressing.

Mr Beattie was branded a “Lundy” and a “traitor” by speaker Roy Ferguson at a rally earlier this month.

Mr Beattie had said at the time that he had “a concern that these rallies are not just about the protocol. They are turning into anti-Belfast Agreement rallies and I am not being associated with that”.

As Sir Jeffrey Donaldson say beside him, he signed off his address by quoting the staple loyalist mantra “no surrender”, to cheers from the crowd.

