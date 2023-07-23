Ulster Rugby's oldest season ticket holder Noble Hamilton passes away after celebrating 100th birthday

​Former Church of Ireland clergyman Noble Hamilton had lived in Waringstown and more recently had resided at Iveagh House care home in Banbridge.

Ulster Rugby said: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Noble Hamilton.

“As our oldest Season Ticket Holder, Noble was a proud Ulster supporter for many years, and we were honoured to recently celebrate his 100th birthday with him.

Noble Hamilton with Ulster Rugby players John Cooney and Billy Burns. Pic: Ulster Rugby

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Scrum-half John Cooney had visited Noble at the beginning of the month in Banbridge and gave him a framed photo signed by all of the Ulster Rugby squad.

And during the Covid pandemic Cooney had a video call with Noble to check up on him as he recovered at home in Waringstown following a burst appendix.

Noble, who received a telegram from the King and Queen and the President of Ireland for his 100th birthday, was a fine rugby player in his youth and was proud to have been in attendance at Aviva Stadium in March for Ireland’s Grand Slam celebrations.

He has five daughters, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral details have yet to be released but his family has updated a Justgiving appeal set up for his 100th birthday, informing people that donations to UNICEF would be most welcome in lieu of flowers.

They said: “In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNICEF in order to give those around the world a chance of living life to the full, as he has done over the past one hundred years."

Paying tribute to Noble under Ulster Rugby’s post on Facebook, Ian McMurray said: “Extremely sad to hear this news.

"One of life’s true gentlemen, honest, straightforward, intelligent, loyal and principled but above all he understood the meaning of life and how to live it. Will be sadly missed by anyone who knew him. God bless.”

Helen Cocks wrote: “He was a true gentleman and our family has very many happy memories of nights and events with Noble and his late wife Pat. Sincere condolences to all.”