Unvaccinated over-50s four times more likely to die of Covid: DoH

New figures from the department also show three-quarters of adult inpatients aged under 50 in Northern Ireland are unvaccinated.

The Vaccination Status of Deaths and Hospitalisations Report gives details about patients who were treated in hospital for Covid or died from the virus between August 30 and September 26.

It also found 22% of inpatients aged 50 and over are unvaccinated and that unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are five times as likely to be admitted to hospital as fully vaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated people aged 50 and over are almost four times as likely to die after contracting Covid-19, the Department of Health has said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed that school pupils aged 12-15 are to be offered a single Covid vaccine dose in the coming weeks, in line with the joint recommendation of the UK’s four chief medical officers.

Mr Swann said vaccinations will protect that age group against the virus as well as the disruption which it can bring to their lives and their education.

“It is a voluntary programme and it is really important that the young people and their parents make an informed choice,” he said.