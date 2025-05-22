Urgent appeal to find missing Northern Ireland schoolgirls Nikki Livingstone (14) and Lilly Rose McVitty (13)

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 22nd May 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are urgently appealing for help in locating two missing schoolgirls in the Mid Ulster area.
Read More
Geoff Gates: Friends overwhelmed with grief after death of popular personal trai...

A post on Police Mid Ulster said: ‘Police are becoming concerned regarding the whereabouts of 14 year old Nikki Livingstone and 13 year old Lilly Rose McVitty.

‘They were last seen in Nelson Park, Fivemiletown at 1900 hours on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Nikki is described as approx 5 foot 9ins tall, slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing her school uniform – grey skirt, black blazer with red and black tie.

‘Lilly Rose is described as approx. 5 foot tall, of medium build, blonde hair tied in a bun and blue eyes.

‘Lilly Rose was wearing cream and navy striped t-shirt, black shorts, white Adidas samba trainers and had a pink back pack.

‘Please contact 101 quoting reference 2039 of 21/05/25 if you have any information regarding Nikki and Lilly Rose’s whereabouts. Thank you’.

Related topics:PoliceNorthern IrelandMid Ulster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice