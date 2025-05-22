Urgent appeal to find missing Northern Ireland schoolgirls Nikki Livingstone (14) and Lilly Rose McVitty (13)

Police are urgently appealing for help in locating two missing schoolgirls in the Mid Ulster area.

A post on Police Mid Ulster said: ‘Police are becoming concerned regarding the whereabouts of 14 year old Nikki Livingstone and 13 year old Lilly Rose McVitty.

‘They were last seen in Nelson Park, Fivemiletown at 1900 hours on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

‘Nikki is described as approx 5 foot 9ins tall, slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing her school uniform – grey skirt, black blazer with red and black tie.

‘Lilly Rose is described as approx. 5 foot tall, of medium build, blonde hair tied in a bun and blue eyes.

‘Lilly Rose was wearing cream and navy striped t-shirt, black shorts, white Adidas samba trainers and had a pink back pack.