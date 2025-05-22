Geoff Gates: Friends overwhelmed with grief after death of popular personal trainer with 'inspirational advice'

Many tributes have been paid to tragic personal trainer Geoff Gates who passed away "suddenly at his home" on May 20.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old inspired many through his online blogs and inspirational advice.

A few weeks ago, he posted on social media about a book he was publishing called 'Limitless', which was described as a "lifestyle overhaul to rebuild your body, rewire your mind, rise from rock bottom and become a force of nature."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A death notice for Mr Gates said he was the ‘dearly loved son of Christine and Robert and beloved brother of Andrew’ and ‘Funeral arrangements to follow’

On social media a friend posted: ‘ So sorry to hear the news of Geoff Gates passing. It’s hard to know how to respond or react when you get this kind of news… It’s probably easier to say nothing at all or to type condolences and a generic response…

‘Geoff really didn’t roll like that himself and I think it only fitting to take a moment and remember interactions we had…

‘He was such a character, always truthful, encouraging, chaotic at times, but someone who loved helping people… He was a man with a gentle soul who had a brilliant mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He was so good at showing his own vulnerabilities in order to connect and be real with people… I’ve fond memories of his wee random chats and especially loved experiencing the Christmas market with him a number of years ago, he introduced me to Hotel Chocolat - hot chocolate, after winning one of his Limitless challenges (saying it’s all about having balance).’

Geoff Gates

A post from Connected Fitness said: “We are saddened to share the news of the recent passing of Geoff Gates, a member of the Connected Fitness community.

"Geoff was a charismatic and engaging presence—known for his humour, quick wit, and the energy he brought into the gym.

"He made a lasting impression on many, and his absence will be felt by both the team and fellow members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I first met Geoff at the coffee shop where he visited regularly, and he has always been supportive of all my business endeavours.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Geoff’s family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

"May he rest in peace.”

Also on social media a friend said: ‘This lad wouldn’t ever pass ye in the street without a conversation and was always interested in how you were doing. God bless Geoff Gates’.

And DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: ‘Such sad news … Geoff was such a gentleman and much loved by so many in the local community but by none more so than his family.