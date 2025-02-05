Van Morrison: Third and final show added to Whitla Hall venue dates 'due to phenomenal demand'

Van Morrison

A third and final night has been added to the performances at the Whitla Hall, Belfast for Belfast legend Van Morrison.

His management say the extra date – on Sunday 23 February due to ‘phenomenal demand’ - ‘is in addition to a very special run of shows including the Sold Out Friday 21st & Sat 22nd February events’.

Tickets go on sale Friday 7 February at 10am from ticketmaster.ie & vanmorrison.com

Promoters are asking audiences to ‘get ready for a night of unforgettable melodies from the man himself’.

Born in 1945, Van heard his Shipyard worker father’s collection of blues, country and gospel early in life.

Feeding off musical greats such as Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, Muddy Waters, Mahalia Jackson and Leadbelly, he was a travelling musician at 15 and singing, playing guitar and sax in several bands before forming Them in 1964.

The band enjoyed chart success with instant hits such as the much covered ‘Gloria’ and ‘Here Comes The Night’.

Van’s unrivalled song writing and musicality continues to evolve with the creation of new material and reinterpretation of older classics, showcased in the current album ‘New Arrangements And Duets’, which features fifteen tracks, personally selected by Van Morrison, from his extensive back catalogue.

A career-spanning set, stretching from ‘I’ll Be Your Lover Too’, originally from 1970’s ‘His Band And The Street Choir’, through to ‘Ain’t Gonna Moan No More’, from 2018’s ‘The Prophet Speaks’.

The duets highlight an array of vocalists in the shape of Kurt Elling, Curtis Stigers, Joss Stone and Willie Nelson.