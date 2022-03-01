Video shows children in Ukraine crying out to God for help and gunfire at church

Donald Fleming is the founder of Faith In Action, a Christian group which has helped some of the most vulnerable people in the Ukraine for the past 21 years

Over the past few days since the Russian invasion, he has been receiving regular updates from fellow Christians in the Ukraine who run organisations based around the city of Kharkov that are helped by funds raised by Faith In Action.

Pastor Pavel, who runs a Christian fellowship at House of Hope, has sent videos of children crying out to God for help and of shooting and shelling which can be heard from the church.

Children taking shelter from bombs

Donald said: “These children are literally crying out to God for help.

“We are praying for the Lord to redirect them away from the House of Hope and the Christian school and church building.”

Ben Lowry