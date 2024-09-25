Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The world's first perpetual world cruise is to set sail from Belfast this weekend – and the first passengers to fall in love have announced their engagement.

The Villa Vie Odyssey has undergone renovations costing at least £12m in Harland and Wolff and is due to set sail this weekend, circling the globe every three-and-a-half years and visiting 147 countries.

It features eight decks, three restaurants, five bars and lounges, an extended pool with two jacuzzis, a spa and fitness centre, a library and a golf simulator with classes led by a Master PGA Professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the new residents are wealthy retirees, some of whom have sold their homes to become permanent residents on the ship – a new concept in global retirement and cruising.

However, others are still planning to work remotely from the ship’s business centre.

The daring venture has been hit by setbacks, many of which relate the fact that the ship was tied up during the pandemic and had undiscovered work needing done.

Mike Petterson, the CEO of US-based Villa Vie Residences told the News Letter on Wednesday: "It looks like we will be launching this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just got our PSSC (Passenger Ship Safety Certificate) and are trying to get the MCA (Maritime and Coastguard Agency) in here."

The Villa Vie Odyssey taking in the views of a fjord on a previous cruise. It is due to leave from Belfast on a perpetual round-the-world cruise by next Wednesday.

The MCA regulates maritime safety, including ship inspections, safety standards, and crew certifications.

But the delay in Belfast has not been without its upside.

Two strangers who met while delayed in Belfast have since become engaged, Gian Perroni from Canada and Angela Harsanyi from the US.

"We found that we had so much in common and enjoyed being in each other's company, so much that we really couldn't picture a life without each other," Ms Harsanyi told Sky TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Villa Vie Odyssey undergoing rennovations in dry dock at Belfast harbour. It has been undergoing work in Belfast since May.

Mr Perroni said: "About six weeks ago, we found ourselves commuting daily back to the ship, back to our hotels in central Belfast.

"And we just created a really deep friendship that blossomed into romance."

He bought an engagement ring in Belfast city centre and proposed while walking along the Lagan River during the supermoon last week.