Watch as the Rangers fan sing their hearts out in the Seville sunshine

The party on Tuesday night lasted well into the early hours and the noise levels have been rising steadily all afternoon in the searing heat of the Andalucian capital.

Around 100,000 Rangers fans have made the trip with only around 10% having tickets for the match with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The atmosphere will have reached fever pitch before the 8pm kick-off.

Rangers fans in the Alameda de Hercules before the Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. PA image

Plenty of video footage and photos of both sets of supporters mingling in the many plazas have been posted on social media here have been no reports of any disorder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wished Rangers well for “flying the flag” in Spain, and Northern Ireland football legend Gerry Armstrong has also posted a good luck video message on Twitter.

Speaking to the News Letter from Seville, Belfast fan Gary Lenaghan said the buzz in the city is unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

“I have followed Rangers all over the world, and I’ve never, ever known anything like this,” he said.

“This is the stuff of films. Nine years ago we were playing in the Scottish Third Division, and we’ve gone from there to a major European final. To do it within that timescale is just unbelievable”.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist is also in Seville.

He told talkSPORT radio: I am going to throw my wallet to the crowd if we win tonight. I am going to throw credit cards about, it will be deep joy... I can’t tell you how buzzing I am. We had a marvellous night last night”.