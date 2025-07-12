WATCH: "I'm emotional" - band member calls it a day after more than six decades of involvement at the Twelfth of July
Stewart McPherson, who is band marshal for Ballywillan Flute Band in Portrush, walked the streets for the final time to bring the curtain down on six decades worth of involvement in the annual parade.
Speaking to the News Letter, Mr McPherson said he knew it was the right time to call it a day and the fact the parade was in his hometown made the decision easier.
When asked to sum up his involvement in the annual parade, Mr McPherson said it was the one day of the year he has always looked forward to and he hopes it continues to be that way for generations to come.
As the weather reached near 30C in the north coast town, Stewart said it reminded him of similar sweltering conditions when high temperatures were recorded in Londonderry in 1988.
The News Letter spoke to Stewart prior to the return parade taking place in the town at 3.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.