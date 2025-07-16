The wrestling world is mourning the loss of "true legend" Belfast man Eddie Hamill, who starred on national television in the 1970s and 80s as ‘Kung Fu’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the icons of ITV’s ‘World Of Sport’, he wrestled in front of the nation’s eyes on dozens of different occasions, at times with viewerships in the region of 10 million.

A member of the family said he passed away in the early hours of yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Wales-based Britannia Wrestling Promotions said: “The wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend, Eddie Hamill, better known as Kung Fu. With a career spanning over three decades, Eddie left an indelible mark on British professional wrestling.”

Belfast wrestler Eddie 'Kung Fu' Ward was a national figure on television in the 1970s and 80s. Photo: Darren Ward

Born near Belfast in 1943, his interest in martial arts began at a young age, particularly in judo, which he excelled in.

His journey into professional wrestling started after responding to a Belfast Telegraph article, leading him to train at Sandy Row’s notorious gymnasium ‘The Pit’ and Milos Wrestling Gym in Belfast under Noel 'Darkie' Arnott and 'Whipper' Dave Mack.

His professional wrestling debut was in 1964 at St Georges Hall in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britannia Wrestling said: “He quickly gained popularity, wrestling around Ireland and later in the UK for Joint Promotions, where he donned a mask and became known as Kung Fu. Notable bouts include clashes with wrestling greats like Mick McManus, Clive Myers and Jim Breaks.

Eddie 'Kung Fu' Hamill was a star on ITV World of Wrestling and a household name in the 1970s and 1980s. Picture by Darren Ward

“He was a skilled ring technician, and his martial arts background added a unique dimension to his matches. His feuds, particularly with Mick McManus, are still talked about today. Eddie's dedication to the sport earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

“His impact on the wrestling world will never be forgotten, and his name will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers.”

In 2018 Eddie – the son of a Harland and Wolff shipyard worker – featured in a new book on wrestling, ‘Have A Good Week ... Till Next Week’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book’s author John Lister said: “Many wrestlers I spoke to described Eddie as underrated and ahead of his time with his aggressive, fast-paced ring style.”

Belfast wrestler Eddie Ward later dropped the mask during his wrestling career. Photo: Darren Ward

During his career Hamill also wrestled in Canada where he teamed with future WWF/WWE stars Bret Hart and Davey Boy Smith (The British Bulldog).