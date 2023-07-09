Sam Ingamells hopes to follow in the footsteps of successful NI actors

Talented Sam Ingamells, 19 from Portrush, has been accepted onto the foundation course at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

LAMDA's celebrated alumni include among others Brian Cox, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Lithgow and David Oyelowo.

But sadly the curtain could fall on Sam's highly promising acting career unless he can raise £11,000 to cover tuition costs for the course which begins this autumn.

“I first applied last year and took a year out after finishing school,” said Sam, who is a member of the award-winning Victoria Lagan School of Dance and Drama in Coleraine.

“I then reapplied, sending over a recorded audition tape and was asked to fly to London for a call back in January.

“I'd never experienced an audition like it – it lasted three-and-a-quarter hours and involved a lot of running around focusing on different objects. In all I did just 15 minutes of actual acting.

“I got a call last month from an unknown number which I declined to answer. I then got an email asking me to call them and they told me I'd been accepted.”

His proud mum Hazel and sister Olivia, 22, were thrilled and Sam said: “To be honest I was in disbelief for a couple of days, I couldn't quite believe I'd got in. It's one of the biggest and most prestigious drama schools in Europe.”

The foundation course will run from October to next March and could lead to Sam completing a three-year Bachelor of Arts in acting after that.

“I already knew the course wasn't funded but if I can get on to it there are grants available for the BA course. I did apply for a scholarship – there's only one available for the foundation course - but in my heart I knew it wasn't viable.”

Sam began acting when he was only four-and-a-half with the Helen O'Grady Drama Academy, moving on to Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama when he was seven.

He has also had stints with the Riverside Theatre Youth Group – where famously James Nesbitt started his acting career – More Youth Theatre Group and Ballywillan Drama Group.

Sam desperately hopes to follow in the footsteps of other local actors like Nesbitt who have made it big – Game of Thrones stars Michelle Fairley and Conleth Hill, both from the north coast and Hollywood legend Liam Neeson from Ballymena.

“My grandmum wanted me to join the Riverside Theatre Group because Jimmy had gone there. When I look at the quality of actors from Northern Ireland there's very much a place for us in the industry.”

With no grant assistance available, Sam recently set up an online gofundme appeal.

He wrote: "I am pleading to anyone who reads, to help me achieve my goal. Any amount you can spare is more than I could ever thank you for."

Sam added: “I only expected to get £100-£200 and never honestly expected to get as much as I have already or to get such support from the community.”

So far the fund has received 54 donations and stands at £1,300.

London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art is the oldest drama school in the British Isles and was founded in 1861.

The school offers a range of courses, including acting, stage management, and technical theatre, as well as degrees in performance, directing, and design.

Succession star Brian Cox graduated in 1965 and Benedict Cumberbatch CBE was a graduate in 2000 with an MA in classical acting.

Cumberbatch has since gone on to have an award-winning career on stage and screen, starring in hits such as ‘Sherlock’ and several Hollywood blockbusters including ‘The Imitation Game’ and Marvel's Dr Strange series. He is now LAMDA's president.

Sam's tutor, Victoria Lagan, said: “Imagine your child receiving a place in the country's most prestigious drama school only to be told there is no funding for your arts education.

“These opportunities should not only be available for the wealthy.”

Encouraging people to donate to Sam's fund, Victoria pleaded: “Every penny, like or share helps. Proud of you Sam for not giving up.”