Police say missing Daniel Kerr last seen driving white Ford Focus is now 'safe and well'

In a post issued on Sunday (October 1) they asked for help in locating Daniel Kerr.

But, after asking the PSNI whether Daniel was still missing this morning (October 2), a PSNI spokesman confirmed that he is now ‘safe and well’.

The earlier post says: ‘Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person Daniel Kerr.

‘Mr Kerr was last heard from at 4.56am this morning (Sunday)’.

They add that Daniel is 31-years-old and approximately 6ft tall.