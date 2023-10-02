News you can trust since 1737
Police say missing Daniel Kerr last seen driving white Ford Focus is now 'safe and well'

Police have confirmed that a man they earlier put out an appeal to locate on social media asking for public assistance, has been located.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 07:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 08:25 BST
In a post issued on Sunday (October 1) they asked for help in locating Daniel Kerr.

But, after asking the PSNI whether Daniel was still missing this morning (October 2), a PSNI spokesman confirmed that he is now ‘safe and well’.

The earlier post says: ‘Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person Daniel Kerr.

‘Mr Kerr was last heard from at 4.56am this morning (Sunday)’.

They add that Daniel is 31-years-old and approximately 6ft tall.

The post adds that is clothing is not known – but he is ‘is believed to be driving a White Ford Focus in the North Belfast area’.

Related topics:PolicePSNI