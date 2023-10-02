Police say missing Daniel Kerr last seen driving white Ford Focus is now 'safe and well'
In a post issued on Sunday (October 1) they asked for help in locating Daniel Kerr.
But, after asking the PSNI whether Daniel was still missing this morning (October 2), a PSNI spokesman confirmed that he is now ‘safe and well’.
The earlier post says: ‘Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person Daniel Kerr.
‘Mr Kerr was last heard from at 4.56am this morning (Sunday)’.
They add that Daniel is 31-years-old and approximately 6ft tall.
The post adds that is clothing is not known – but he is ‘is believed to be driving a White Ford Focus in the North Belfast area’.