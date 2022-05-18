A good start, but we are still cautious: DUP

But the DUP leader stressed that “actions will speak louder than words” and that his party will adopt a “graduated and cautious approach” to the new bill dealing with the post-trade Brexit deal.

The DUP is concerned that any law enabling the UK to make radical alterations to the protocol could be diluted as the bill passes through Westminster, and will take their time before deciding if the legislation is enough for the party to go into a new Stormont Executive.

The core changes Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (pictured) outlined in the House of Commons yesterday include the creation of “green channels” and “red channels” at local ports to separate out those goods exported from GB to NI which are staying only in the Province and those going to the Irish Republic.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Those goods solely for NI would be subject to no Irish Sea border checks, Ms Truss confirmed.