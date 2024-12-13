​Alliance blames TEO for slide in cross-community attitudes among young people in Northern Ireland

Alliance deputy chair of the Executive Office committee, Stewart Dickson.

​Alliance says Stormont’s Executive Office has questions to answer over the “entirely unacceptable” results of a social attitudes survey which shows integration between young people from different religious backgrounds has declined during the last 10 years.

​Stewart Dickson, deputy chair of the Executive Office (TEO) committee, says the department must account for its “entirely unacceptable” performance when it comes to promoting Good Relations among young people in Northern Ireland.

He was reacting to the publication of the latest Good Relations Indicators report, which shows a deterioration in social integration between Protestant and Catholic young people in Northern Ireland over the last 10 years.

It also shows that young people’s perception of relationships between Protestant and Catholic communities has also gone backwards.

Mr Dickson said: “Relations and integration between young people from different religious backgrounds in Northern Ireland are going backwards. This is entirely unacceptable, and the First and deputy First Minister must explain what their plan is to address it”.

“More than 25 years have passed since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, so we have entire generations of young people who weren’t born during the Troubles, yet their lives continue to be so significantly defined by the segregation and suspicion of the past. In this supposedly post-conflict era, why do we still have so few of our young people living, socialising and being educated with peers from different community backgrounds?

“This latest evidence only confirms what Alliance has been saying for years – the work of the peace process is far from complete and we need to re-energise our approach to community relations, reconciliation and integration.

“Specifically, this means an enhanced and fully funded Good Relations Strategy, along with a concerted effort from all government departments and organisations operating in the public sector to contribute to improving good relations”.