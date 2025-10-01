Alliance call for tougher stance on removal of paramilitary murals

Alliance Lurgan Councillor Peter Lavery has called on the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to take a tougher stance on the removal of paramilitary murals from their properties.

The call follows the confirmation that a total of 22 murals exist on NIHE properties across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area which relate to paramilitary organisations.

Councillor Lavery said, “Murals and facades of paramilitary groups have no place in society. Their existence projects fear and intimidation into communities, therefore the Housing Executive must take urgent action to remove them from premises they own.

“Despite being fully aware that these paramilitary hate images exist on their property, the Housing Executive also confirmed that none have been removed from their land in the borough over the last 12 months. This simply isn’t good enough.