Alliance clarifies position on Maze site - saying H Block proposals shouldn't be allowed to hold up development

The former H Block at the Maze prison at Long Kesh near Lisburn. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

​The Alliance Party says the issue of a controversial peace centre at the former Maze Prison should not hold up economic development of the site.

​The party made its position clear to the News Letter after its Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood sidestepped a question on whether developing the site should be separated from the issue of a reconciliation project during a BBC interview this week.

The DUP has objected to the retention of the H Blocks, saying they would become a shrine to republican terror gangs. Sinn Fein have vetoed the development of the site unless the peace centre goes ahead.

An Alliance spokesperson said: “The Maze/Long Kesh site represents an amazing economic development opportunity, not only for Lagan Valley but the entirety of Northern Ireland.

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Alliance is supportive of a reconciliation centre at the site, taking in the history and competing narratives in a respectful manner, both for the tourism industry and the local community.

“However, thanks to stalling from the DUP and Sinn Féin, this project has laid dormant for too many years. It is vital the economic development opportunity is allowed to proceed immediately and bring its many benefits, and not be held up any further”.

Pressed on whether other developments could go ahead without the controversial H Block proposals, a spokesperson said the party supported the peace museum but it shouldn’t be allowed to hold the whole project up.

The latest debate on the issue was sparked by architect Daniel Libeskind – who was involved in the original proposals for the site – saying that Stormont political leaders should end their dispute over the issue.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ulster programme on Thursday, DUP education minister Paul Givan, who is an MLA for the area, said that economic development of the site should be “decoupled” from the issue of the former prison wing. He said the H Block buildings “have contaminated that site”