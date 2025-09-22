Allister rejects 'Stormont or Starmer' choice as DUP and TUV battle focuses on the future of the Executive

TUV leader Jim Allister has rejected the DUP's claim his approach would hand power to Sir Keir Starmer.

Claims at the DUP conference that the TUV’s strategy would mean handing power to Keir Starmer’s government have been rejected by Jim Allister, who has again accused the party of telling lies to the electorate.

The lead unionist party has made a staunch defence of the Stormont institutions and its record of delivery in the Executive.

Gavin Robinson told delegates at his party’s annual meeting that those who say Northern Ireland would be better off with “Starmer than with Stormont” can’t point to a single area where unionists would be better without devolution.

Education minister Paul Givan also attacked his unionist rivals – accusing Jim Allister’s party of offering no strategy, and argued that the DUP’s approach was not a soft option, but “the smart option”.

Both parties have said they want unionists to work together ahead of the next Assembly election, but differ fundamentally on how that can be achieved.

Mr Allister says there should not be an Executive while there is a protocol, although the TUV says it would not enter into power-sharing institutions involving Sinn Fein regardless.

He has accused the DUP of breaching a 2021 pact not to return to the institutions while the Irish Sea border is still in operation.

Reacting to comments from the DUP leader Gavin Robinson, in which he expressed “regret” at how the party had sold the Safeguarding the Union deal which restored the institutions, Mr Allister accused the party of lying.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show, Mr Allister said: “Jeffrey Donaldson, with Gavin Robinson nodding behind him, told us they’d got rid of the Irish Sea border.

“The truth is, the noose of the Irish Sea border has been tightening every day since.

“We now have a parcels border. We now have it more difficult than it ever was to bring in goods. We now have the removal of assistance to help with the costs under the movement scheme.

“The noose of the EU border has been tightening every day, the border that the DUP told us had gone.

“And of course, when we talk about Unionist unity, let me remind you, we had unity. It was... in the joint declaration of all union leaders on the 28th of September 2021.

“What was the basis of it? Unalterable opposition to the protocol. It was the DUP that shredded that.

“It was the DUP that abandoned that, went back into Stormont to implement the protocol and thereby give up all the leverage that unionism had on the government.

“Little wonder the government doesn't listen when they know that the DUP has rolled over”.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett said that his party is still committed to removing the trade border – and rejected Mr Allister’s claim that the party had dropped their opposition to it.

“No unionist in the Northern Ireland Assembly has signed up to the Protocol. They want to see it removed, and together, unionism can get it removed.

“But coming on the radio, tearing lumps out of each other… is not going to do that.

“We need to continue to work together to remove the protocol, because it is impacting not just unionists – but all those in Northern Ireland who want to see it removed”, the North Belfast MLA said.

that the unionist electorate wants to see co-operation between the parties at elections. “I don’t think Jim’s comments in relation to individuals being liars is particularly helpful.

“But ultimately, the people of Northern Ireland will have a choice in 2027.

“Do they want the Assembly and Executive led by a unionist – and we can do that by working together and co-operating, and I hope Jim would go for that”.

However Mr Allister said the DUP’s “blatant lies” about having removed the Irish Sea border and meeting it seven tests for the return of the Assembly was “the source of the disillusionment within unionism”.

Asked by Mr Nolan if he would prefer Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government running Northern Ireland than Stormont, the TUV leader denied that was the choice facing the electorate.