The restoration of the Northern Ireland political institutions and legacy will be discussed at the British Irish Association conference, Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin has said.

The annual conference featuring political, civic and church leaders from across the island of Ireland and Britain takes place in Oxford on Friday and Saturday.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill , deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn will also attend.

Mr Martin said he will also have the opportunity to meet with Scottish Cabinet Secretary Angus Robertson .

He said his discussions with Mr Benn are expected to cover legacy issues, the restoration of the institutions in Northern Ireland and the implementation of the Windsor Framework.

The Tanaiste will address the conference on Saturday morning and take part in a joint discussion with the Northern Ireland Secretary.

Mr Martin said: "This year, the conference is taking place against the backdrop of a new and positive moment in relations between these islands.

"I look forward to hearing from the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and for a further opportunity to meet with the Secretary of State.

"With the return of the institutions in Northern Ireland , and a renewed commitment to partnership from the British government, this is hugely important occasion to reflect on how far we have come and to drive forward the important work ahead.