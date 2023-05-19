To cheers and hugs from party colleagues, including traditionalist-inclined Christian MP Paul Girvan (the son of the founders of Newtownabbey Free Presbyterian Church), Alison Bennett was declared the first council seat winner in the Glengormley area.

She breezed past the quota of 1,096 with ease, coming in with 1,432 first-preference votes.

The only other person elected in the first round was Sinn Fein’s Eamonn McLaughlin with 1,280.

Smiling Alison Bennington on taking her seat again in Glengormley

Meanwhile Paula Bradley, the former deputy leader of the DUP, took 825 votes.

Councillor Bennington’s victory is a massive consolidation of her position.

In 2019, it was Phillip Brett of the DUP (now an MLA) who topped the poll in Glengormley with 1,099 first preference votes, with councillor Bennington coming in with 856.Councillor Bennington has been declined to discuss her sexuality in the last four years since she was elected.

In 2019, she told the Irish News: “I am delighted to have been selected as a DUP council candidate. I am putting myself before the electorate based on what I can deliver for them as a councillor working alongside a strong team of colleagues, not based on my sexual orientation.”

Paul Girvan MP embracing the newly-victorious councillor

Asked ahead of the 2023 vote if it had been an issue on the doorsteps, she had told the News Letter: "None at all. I was at a door the other night, and the party was called 'homophobes' and 'bigots' and I thought: You're speaking to the wrong person."

