Belfast City Council supports listed status for three buildings in University area of south Belfast

119 University Street Belfast was designed by noted Belfast architect William J Fennell

Three buildings in the University area of south Belfast are set for listed status, after city hall lent its support to the proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the March meeting of the Belfast City Council planning committee, elected representatives supported the listing of 119 University Street, 121 University Street, both BT7, and 21 Wellington Park, Belfast, BT9.

A listed building is one included in a list of buildings of special architectural or historic interest. The Stormont Department of Communities is responsible for giving the status for lists of buildings of special architectural or historic interest, but all prospective lists are put through the council for noting before going to consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second survey of all of Northern Ireland’s building stock, is currently under way, to update and improve on the first list of buildings of special architectural or historic interest, which began in 1974. This second survey in Belfast was due to be completed in 2017 but is ongoing.

21 Wellington Park is a double-fronted Victorian villa associated with notable Shankill Road grocer Samuel Hogg

119 and 121 University Street are a pair of substantial late Victorian, two-bay, three storey with attic, redbrick, terraced houses. They have original and highly decorative plasterwork internally, constructed between 1890 and 1893 to designs by noted Belfast architect William J Fennell.

The proposed Northern Ireland Environment Agency listing for these houses is B2.

Fennell was a distinguished designer of church buildings, domestic dwellings and schools. Some of his best-known works in Belfast are the Water Commissioner’s Office, 68-70 Royal Avenue, Cooke Centenary Church and the Mater Infirmorum Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His domestic work includes a number of suburban villas in Belfast, largely in the Malone area.

21 Wellington Park is a double-fronted Victorian villa in a domestic gothic revival style. It retains its original aspect and quality including double-height canted bays, decorative brickwork and historic windows. A lot of interior fabric and ornamental detailing survives, and the plan form of the house is largely intact.