Ian Paisley next to the picture of the former Lord Mayor Wallace Browne, with Lord Browne himself.

A file has been passed to the Public Prosecution Service over “criminal damage” in Belfast City Hall last year, in which a portrait of a former DUP mayor – painted by a Jewish artist – was vandalised.

The PSNI confirmed the development to the News Letter, but declined to say whether they had recommended prosecution to the PPS.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “An investigation into the circumstances surrounding criminal damage caused to artwork in Belfast City Hall, on Saturday 19th October 2024, has concluded.

“A file has been prepared and forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service, for consideration, in respect of a 26-year-old man”.

Asked whether police had recommended prosecution, a spokesperson said they had “nothing further to add”.

​The incident involved a portrait of the former DUP Lord Mayor of Belfast Lord Wallace Browne. It was damaged during an Irish language charity event in City Hall in October.

The event was organised by west Belfast Irish language group Glor Na Mona. The group denied any knowledge of the vandalism at the time, and has condemned it.

A man had voluntarily attended a police interview over the matter last year.

DUP Group Leader on Belfast City Council, Sarah Bunting, told the News Letter: “I welcome the conclusion of the investigation into the despicable attack on the portrait of Lord Browne. Such acts of vandalism have no place in our society, and it is important that justice is done. We now await the next steps from the Public Prosecution Service and trust that due process will be followed.

“It is important that a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated in our community is sent, regardless of who is involved.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill told the Assembly in October that a Sinn Fein employee, who worked in the Assembly, had “made the party chief whip aware of their involvement”.

It was later reported in the Irish News that person is the son of a Sinn Fein MLA. The damaged artwork was created by the painter Israel Zohar, who has been described as a “renowned Jewish artist”.

Michelle O'Neill’s statement on the issue came amid a string of political scandals to hit Sinn Fein, and was yet another embarrassing issue the First Minister had to address in the Assembly.

She had told MLAs that “a Sinn Fein employee who worked in the Assembly made the party chief whip aware of their involvement in an incident regarding a portrait in Belfast City Hall.

“This took place on Saturday October 19. The employee was immediately suspended and we notified the PSNI.