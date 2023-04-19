The former US president was addressing a major conference on the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at Queen’s University in Belfast.

Speaking about what needs to happen in the future, Mr Clinton said: “Now that I think the biggest roadblock that Brexit posed for Northern Ireland’s political and economic future has been dramatically mitigated, it’s to figure out what the heck practically is at issue here – not rhetorically, not ideologically – practically at issue.

“What else needs to change to protect the day-to-day legitimate pursuit of making a living and to deal with it.

Former US president Bill Clinton arriving to give his speech to the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, at Queen's University Belfast

“But this whole deal was never supposed to be an engine of obstruction.

“The agreement was never supposed to be used to make sure there could be no self-government.

“We know what the votes were at the last election, we can add them up, the allocation of seats in the parliamentary body, and it is time to get this show on the road.”

‘For God’s sake get up and walk’

Mr Clinton said there needs to be a functioning government to deal with issues in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Do you still have problems? Sure. We need more economic growth, we need less inequality, you have got some health issues you need to resolve and you’ve got to have functioning government to do all that.

“I think that is what the British Government wants, I think that is what the Irish Government wants and I know it’s what the people outside want.

“I ask you not to be discouraged, this is human affairs, there are very few permanent victories or defeats in human affairs. All these old ugly problems are always rearing their heads. You just have to suck it up and beat it back and deal with it.

“You’ll be fine if you remember what got you here. You are no longer walking on air against your better judgment.

“If Seamus Heaney were still alive and he were here he would say we walked on air against our better judgment, now you have a hard floor to walk on, for God’s sake get up and walk.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it should be of “profound concern” that Northern Ireland’s powersharing institutions have been down for nine of the last 25 years.

He told the conference: “Over the long term that will not bolster the cause of unionism. I believe that deeply.

“And let me also say to those who would seek to reform the institutions right now, I understand your frustrations. But history reminds us that nothing in Northern Ireland has ever been achieved by trying to get around one community or another.

“So any conversation about reform can only begin once the institutions are up and running again. And if it attracts widespread consent.

“The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement left us an extraordinary and precious legacy.