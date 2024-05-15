Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michelle O’Neill’s apology for attending the Bobby Storey funeral some four years ago is “too little, too late”.

That is according to North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett, who was reacting to the Sinn Fein vice-president’s appearance before the UK’s official Covid inquiry on Tuesday.

She had told the inquiry: “I am sorry for going – and I’m sorry for the hurt that has been caused.”

But she also went on to maintain: "I do believe that I did lead from the front the whole way through the pandemic… apart from this one time I do believe my leadership was strong through the pandemic.”

30th June 2020: The funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

You can read the News Letter’s whole blow-by-blow account of the hearing at this link:

This came amid a frosty exchange between Clair Dobbin, barrister for the inquiry, and the Sinn Fein MLA.

Mr Brett said: “This inquiry counsel was clinical in holding Michelle O’Neill to account. The belated apology by Michelle O’Neill is too little, too late for the people who could not say goodbye to their loved one or attend their loved one’s funeral.

“Sinn Fein has never been fully held to account for what took place at that funeral. They took the approach of one rule for them and another rule for the rest of us. The police were also complicit in it.

“It has been the public inquiry that has drawn out these apologies. The inquiry chair rightly drew the parallel with how Sinn Fein criticised Downing Street parties whilst undermining the Covid public health messaging with their own actions.”

He added: “People also want to see the inquiry investigating the failed PPE order. Many questions surround this order and have never been answered.”