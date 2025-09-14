Border life not the utopia for protestants claimed by leading Irish president candidate, says DUP MLA

Heather Humphreys labelled herself an example of Ireland's "tolerance and inclusivity" to unionists while launching her campaign to become president in Co Monaghan on Saturday.

Life for protestants in border countries is “a far cry from the utopia” of tolerance hymned by the leading Irish presidential candidate.

That’s the view of a DUP border MLA, after Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys spoke of her pleasure at seeing Orange bands march in a St Patrick’s Day parade in Co Cavan, while describing herself as an example to Northern Irish unionists of “a tolerant, inclusive Ireland”.

Newry and Armagh politician William Irwin says the reality isn’t so rosy in border towns and villages, where protestants often face “discrimination and exclusion”.

He points out that protestant populations in border counties are dwindling – something he feels “tells its own story”.

“Heather Humphreys is entitled to her own political outlook, and I have no doubt her years in the Dublin political establishment have shaped the way she sees things,” said the DUP man.

“For many protestants in the border counties, their story is very different from the experience she has lived. Families I know have faced discrimination and exclusion, and over the years whole communities have dwindled away.

“The sharp fall in Protestants living in those areas is not by chance, it tells its own story. That’s a far cry from the utopia Heather Humphreys talks about, and it is something that cannot just be brushed under the carpet.”

A Presbyterian whose father was an Orangeman and whose grandfather signed the Ulster Covenant, Ms Humphreys threw her hat into the presidential ring on Saturday.

Although she emphasised her protestant background, she went on to affirm her commitment to a united Ireland, and has previously labelled herself “a proud Irish republican”.

A poll over the weekend had the former Irish government minister in the lead in the Republic’s presidential race, which is happening as Michael D Higgins’ time in the role comes to an end in November.

In her speech on Saturday, 62-year-old Ms Humphreys recalled watching Orange parades during her youth in Co Monaghan, though said she stopped going when the Troubles kicked off.

“It was a family day out, it was a cultural day,” she said. “When the Troubles started, people were concerned and I didn’t go then after that.”

She added: “Things have moved on a lot. I have been in St Patrick's Day parades in Cootehill, in Cavan Town, when Orange bands from Northern Ireland took part in those parades. I think that is a sign of where we are now.”

She added that she is is “well placed” to reach out to communities in Northern Ireland, stating she would “extend the hand of friendship, break down those barriers and have that conversation” as president.

Ms Humphreys stated the Good Friday Agreement is the basis for any border debate.

She said: “I certainly want to see a united Ireland, I definitely do, I have committed to that, but only through working with people and bringing them together.

“I think when people from the unionist background look at me, for example, I can honestly say to them this country has given me everything I have, it has made me what I am.

“I am an example of a tolerant, inclusive Ireland that can accommodate different traditions and different viewpoints.”

Asked if she would use the office of president to advocate for Irish unity, she said: “What I want to do is convince people that this is a safe place, this is a good country; this is a safe place when it comes to your culture, when it comes to your identity. You will be respected.

“I will work towards that but only on the basis that we bring people together and try to break down those divisions that still exist.

“I’ve been up in the north many, many times and when you scratch back the surface, there are deep divisions there and we have to work really, really hard on that so that one day we will have a united people and a united Ireland.”

Ms Humphreys wouldn’t say when she thinks a unity referendum could take place, though reinforced she doesn’t want a repeat of the UK’s Brexit poll that saw a decision made on a 52% to 48% split.