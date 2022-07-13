Boris Johnston labels Keir Starmer ‘Captain Crasheroony Snoozefest’ but Labour leader says new Northern Ireland secretary once asked if a passport was needed to travel to Londonderry

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson hinted he could be undertaking his final Prime Minister’s Questions this week despite another scheduled for next week before his departure in early September.

Labour leader Sir Keir used the session to criticise those hoping to succeed Mr Johnson and questioned how they would pay for the multibillion-pound “giveaways” they have promised.

In his final remarks, Mr Johnson told MPs: “The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation, so it is possible this will be our last confrontation, it is possible.

“So, I want to thank him for the style in which he conducted himself. I think it would be fair to say he has been considerably less lethal than many other members of this House.”

He added: “There is a reason for that: because over three years, in spite of every opportunity, he has never really come up with an idea, a plan, or a vision for this country.”

Mr Johnson later said: “It is perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing, it is absolutely true, but I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects both nationally and internationally, and I am also proud of the leadership that I have given.

“I will be leaving with my head held high.”

Sir Keir opened the session by asking Mr Johnson to scrap “the absurd” non-dom status that allows the “super-rich to dodge tax”.

He joked: “May I welcome the new Cabinet to their places. We have a new Chancellor who accepted a job from the Prime Minister on Wednesday afternoon and then told him to quit on Thursday morning.

“A new Northern Ireland Secretary who once asked if you need a passport to get to Derry. The new Education Secretary, whose junior ministers have literally been giving the middle finger to the public. It is truly the country’s loss that they will only be in post for a few weeks.

“Now, the Prime Minister must be feeling demob happy since he was pushed out of office. Finally, he can throw off the shackles, say what he really thinks and forget about following the rules.

“So, does he agree it’s time to scrap the absurd non-dom status that allows the super-rich to dodge tax in this country?”

Mr Johnson replied: “It’s perfectly true that I am grateful for the ability to speak my mind, which I have never really lost.

“But what I am focusing on is continuing the Government of the country. As I just told you, from tomorrow £326, never mind non-dom. Doms or non-doms, I don’t mind. £326 is arriving in the bank accounts of eight million vulnerable people.”

He added: “One of the consolations of leaving office at this particular time is that vacancies are at an all-time high.”

Mr Johnson also said of those hoping to become the new Tory leader: “Anyone would wipe the floor with Captain Crasheroony Snoozefest.

“And after a few weeks’ time, that is exactly what they will do. They will unite around the winner and they will do just that.”

Sir Keir pressed further on the need for transparency, adding: “He’s being saying all week that he wants revenge on those that have wronged him. Here’s an idea, Prime Minister, if he really wants to hit them where it hurts, he should tighten the rules on tax avoidance.

“At the very least, does he agree that anyone running to be prime minister should declare where they and their families have been domiciled for tax purposes, and whether they have ever been a beneficiary of an offshore tax scheme?”

The Prime Minister replied: “To the best of my knowledge, everybody in this Parliament – everybody in this House – pays their full whack of tax in this country.

“Members across the House should cease this constant vilification of each other. I think people pay their fair share of taxes, and quite right.