Both Bill and Hillary Clinton set to speak in Belfast to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement

The university said that “president Clinton played a critical role in the negotiations leading up to the signing of the Agreement, signed on April 10, 1998, and has maintained a steady friendship in the region as it has served as a model for peace”.

Meanwhile former presidential contender Hillary (who lost out to Donald Trump in the 2016 election), who serves in the honorary role as chancellor of the university, will host the conference, which will run from Monday, April 17 until April 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The university said that the point of the conference is “to reflect upon how the Agreement was achieved in 1998, while also looking forward with a renewed commitment to resolving outstanding issues as society looks forward to the next 25 years”.

The university’s press release quotes Hillary Clinton as saying: “Northern Ireland and Queen’s University are both close to Bill’s and my heart. It’s fitting that such a unique event will take place at Queen’s. The University makes a significant impact on the world through its outstanding research and innovation.

“I am proud to host this conference, which will bring together civic leaders who have contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Ian Greer, president and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University (who days earlier signed an open letter calling on the DUP to drop its Stormont boycott), said: “We are delighted that our chancellor secretary Clinton, alongside president Clinton and a host of esteemed world figures, will be joining this event to share their experiences and expertise in peace-building.

"President Clinton played a crucial role in securing the Agreement in 1998 while working with local parties to establish the institutions outlined in the three Belfast/Good Friday Agreement strands.

A flyer for the conference

“Secretary Clinton, as First Lady, senator, and Secretary of State, continued that work to secure progress in Northern Ireland through dialogue and working with local leaders and community groups to promote reconciliation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is fitting that both of them will play a central role in the conference.

“With global leaders in attendance at our conference in April, the world’s eyes will be on Northern Ireland.

"This is an opportunity to show how far we’ve come as a society since 1998.