Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium Aodhan Connolly to take up Brussels post
The director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium has announced a move to a new position in Europe.
Aodhán Connolly, who is also part of the UK Government’s Joint Consultative Committee on Customs for Northern Ireland and the UK Government’s NI Business Engagement Forum, tweeted: “I’m going to be the head of the NI Executive Europe division and heading up the NI Executive Office in Brussels.”
Aodhan, who is convenor of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit group, commented: “A big part of the role is shouting about the fantastic offer we have here of people, business, tech, arts and much more.
“We have a lot to be proud of and I’m very proud to be able to tell that story and open doors for people to see for themselves!
“I’m definitely hoping to showcase more NI art as part of our programme so I’ll be in touch!”