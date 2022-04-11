Pastor Rusty Thomas from Operation Save America prompted a strong reaction on social media after earlier comments he made before Friday came to light.

In an earlier speech he said that “good, Godly men” were being “marginalised” and “considered fringe in that nation” where feminism grows. “And while the true men are marginalised the culmination [of that will be] children will be their oppessors”.

In another clip played on the Nolan Show, he said: “So whenever a nation exchanges patriarchy for feminism, you are going deeper and deeper into the curse of God upon your nation.”

Loyalists at the Lurgan anti protocol rally and parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Mr Thomas also claimed the Black Lives Matter movement was being fuelled by “white, progressive, Marxist young women” and that as a result, “Women will rule over you”.

Speaking previously outside Craigavon Area Hospital he said it was “the actual gates of hell” because abortions are now carried out there.

Speaking on the Nolan Show yesterday, UUP leader Doug Beattie said the comments were “pretty abhorrent” and that some of his comments were “inciteful”, especially about Craigavon Area Hospital.

A DUP spokesperson said: “Sir Jeffrey was invited to address this event by the organisers. We are not responsible for others. Our focus is on speaking to the many thousands of ordinary people who attended this event to demonstrate their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.” A TUV spokesperson said: “Mr Allister did not know Pastor Thomas was going to be on the stage and neither he nor the party know anything of his background. Nothing that was said from the stage by Pastor Thomas was offensive.”

The News Letter reached out to Pastor Thomas for comment.