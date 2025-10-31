Burrows v Butler - Ulster Unionist leadership race taking shape amid uncertainty about Mike Nesbitt's future

UUP MLAs Robbie Butler and Jon Burrows in a light-hearted debate on social media, in which Mr Butler posed the question about who would serve the public best.

A battle to become next UUP leader is effectively underway, with Robbie Butler suggesting he will throw his hat in the ring to take over from Mike Nesbitt – should he stand down in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comments come amid uncertainty over the current leader’s future, prompted by comments he made during a recent interview that he would make a decision on whether to run again early next year – before branding ensuing speculation as a “media invention”.

Jon Burrows has yet to comment on any leadership ambitions, but he is widely seen as a potential successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Robbie Butler says he could put his name forward if the party can “match” his ambition.

Meanwhile, Mr Burrows has been touring Northern Ireland speaking to local UUP associations – with many grassroots members enthused by his approach at Stormont.

Perceived indecision by the party leadership on issues such as climate change goals have caused internal tensions in recent months.

With Mike Nesbitt having delegated much of the party leadership role to his deputy Mr Butler, the Lagan Valley MLA has faced the brunt of internal frustrations about a belief that key policy positions are not clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burrows may struggle to get the support of the party’s Stormont team, given he has only been an MLA for a few months. However, it will be party members who have the final say, should Mr Nesbitt step down.

An Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson said that as there is no vacancy for party leader position, it would not be adding commentary on the matter.

In an episode of the Stormont Sources podcast, Robbie Butler said if the leadership came up, “I wouldn't be discounting myself at all” – but said Mike Nesbitt would have his full support if he decided to stay on in the role.

Host David McCann pushed Mr Butler on what had changed that prompted him to declare his intentions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he wouldn’t take on the role if he didn’t feel he could make a difference – and said he had considered it when Doug Beattie ran for leader.

Pushed for clarity on whether he would stand if Mike Nesbitt stands down in January, Mr Butler said “If the party can match my ambition, which I believe it could, match my ambition.

“There is a formula for it, if they can do that and I believe it’s in the right place, I can put my name forward. But listen, there could be a better face”.

In July, Mike Nesbitt said that he would make a decision on whether to run again by January 2026 at the latest .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This prompted much discussion within party ranks about when he would stand down and who his eventual successor would be.

In an interview with the News Letter ahead of the party’s annual conference earlier this month, Mr Nesbitt said there is “no certainty” that he is leaving politics.

When it was put to him that much of the speculation ahead of the conference would be about his leadership, he said “There's no speculation. There's no chat within the party. It's all journalists”.

The UUP boss said he had made clear that he would “think about staying on” and “make that decision in January”.