Call to effectively seal off Belfast peace line over interface rioting fears surrounding Adam Street bonfire in Tiger’s Bay

The bonfire site marked with an X; the road marked in blue is Duncairn Gardens,with one side being loyalist-orientated, and the other republican

Amid escalating fears of possible disorder, the bonfire builders have requested that all gates along the interface between two communities be closed.

The request was put to the Department of Justice (DoJ) in writing by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson on behalf of the bonfire-builders.

The DoJ responded by saying it had already decided to limit the opening times of the gates.

The fire stands in a place called Adam Street – which is technically not a street at all, but a patch of abandoned land on the loyalist-dominated side of the interface.

Across the road is the New Lodge, a republican-dominated district. Separating the two is Duncairn Gardens, a long main road dotted with security gates on each side.

The gates let residents of both communities come and go to and from the main road.

Mr Bryson shared the letter he had sent to the DoJ (under the name JWB Consultancy).

It said: “As a result of last night’s incident, and ongoing tensions, the community represented by the Tiger’s Bay Cultural Group... wish to formally request that the interface security structures (gates) at Duncairn Gardens by closed with immediate effect until the conclusion of the cultural expression event on July 11.”

The letter argues that the DoJ has a “duty to act” in order to “protect life, property and to prevent any escalation”.

The DoJ said: “The gates typically open at 7am and close at 6.30pm each weekday.

“In advance of any correspondence seeking such action, the department issued instructions for the gates to be closed at the earlier time of 4pm. This was an operational decision by DoJ, informed by police advice.

“The [gates] will resume the normal opening regime on Wednesday July 13. As has been the pattern over recent years, the gates do not normally open over the 12th July holiday period.”

This all follows disorder on Thursday evening.

The DUP’s north Belfast representatives issued a joint statement giving an account of what had happened.

In it, they said that a crowd of about 40 youths had assembled and that at least four petrol bombs were thrown in the direction of the Adam Street bonfire in an attempt to set it ablaze, and deprive its builders of the tradition of lighting it on the Eleventh Night.

They said that this was the third such attack on the bonfire in two months.

The PSNI confirmed they had been summoned to the scene, and that one individual was cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon.

They remained in the area into Friday morning in case more disorder flared.

On Friday morning, there were also reports of another bonfire in nearby Grove Place being burned, but the circumstances of this – and whether it is linked to Adam Street bonfire – are unclear.

Last year Sinn Fein communities minister Deirdre Hargey and SDLP infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon tried, and failed, to stop the bonfire going ahead.

They asked the council to clear the Adam Street site – but it could only act with PSNI support, and the police refused, citing risk of disorder.

A judge went on to rule “this bonfire was being used by some members of the PUL to intimidate and terrorise” New Lodge residents, citing sectarian songs and missiles being hurled.