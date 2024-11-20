Casement Park rebuild: GAA says it could increase its contribution towards cost of redeveloping stadium

Clearance work took place at Casement Park in March, but the full rebuild of the stadium is still shrouded in uncertainty. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A senior official with the Ulster GAA has suggested the organisation may be willing to increase its contribution towards the rebuild of Casement Park.

It follows reports that the cost of developing the stadium has dropped to £270 million, after the design was modified when plans to host Euro 2028 games there were abandoned.

In September, the UK government ended hopes that the venue would host Euros games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high.

The government also expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

The Stormont Executive had committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

The executive then committed £62.5 million to the Casement project.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

The Irish government has offered roughly £42 million and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

The BBC has reported that the revised cost of developing the stadium is now £270 million, leaving a funding shortfall of about £150 million.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn told a Westminster committee on Tuesday that he was not in a position to say if the UK government would make a financial contribution.

Stephen McGeehan, head of operations for Ulster GAA, told the BBC that “when that conversation happens about additional funding, the GAA will not be found wanting”.

But he urged: “We do need to see the colour of the money from the UK Treasury.”

Meanwhile in a statement, Ulster GAA said its full focus is on the delivery of its approved plans for the 34,500 capacity provincial stadium at Casement Park.

“The costs of Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium will be significantly lower than the costs required to build a stadium to Uefa specification. We recognise the pressures that there are within public finances, and we will continue to work with the Department for Communities and all partners to ensure our provincial stadium is delivered in an efficient way,” it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said it was reasonable that the GAA should be expected to pay more than its original pledged contribution towards the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Mr Lyons said any decision that Stormont should increase its spend on the project would need to be made by the executive and would have to be balanced against competing demands.

During an appearance on the BBC ‘Nolan Show’, Mr Lyons was asked if he recognised the £270 million figure.

He said: “There are a number of figures out there depending on what the requirements would be and what Casement is to look like in the future.

“We know because the Euros are no longer coming to Northern Ireland that means that the costs will have reduced because we won’t need all of the additional stuff that we would have needed in order to host games.

“As well as that, we don’t have that time pressure, which is what was increasing the cost because we needed to have it completed at a certain time.

“We will be very up front with people, there is still a gap there.”

He was asked if his department would increase its original commitment of £62.5 million.

He said: “We had made a commitment back in 2011. We absolutely stand by that commitment.

“Ultimately, if there is any additional resource to be allocated, there are many other competing demands within sport as well and that will need to be done on a fair and an equitable basis.

“But I still think we need to tease out what is required and what is reasonable.”

Asked if the GAA should pay more, he said: “I think that the original contribution of £15 million should be looked at again by the GAA.

“I think it is reasonable for that to be looked at.

