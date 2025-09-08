When finished Saltwater Square will be the new entrance to the iconic Belfast Grand Central Station.

Yesterday marked the first birthday of the £340m Belfast Grand Central Station, with an incredible eight million people having visited in the first 12 months.

The iconic station opened on September 8 last year and is the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, with the capacity to cater for 20 million passenger journeys a year and 26 bus stands.

In July it was honoured at the Digital Construction Awards for as a major engineering and logistical feat, bringing 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use space to a strategic location in the city.

Since opening it has become a vital hub for integrated travel, connecting passengers across bus, coach, rail, with a 96% user satisfaction rating and an almost 40% increase in Enterprise cross-border journeys.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “This is a remarkable milestone that reflects strong public engagement and growing confidence in sustainable transport.

"The success and passenger growth demonstrates how investment in public transport is a catalyst for change,” he said.

“I’d like to thank all our contractors, suppliers, customers, colleagues and everyone who has been part of the success of this impressive facility—we look forward to sharing the next exciting developments and realising the full potential of this award-winning station in supporting a successful, thriving Northern Ireland.”

Beyond transport, the station has also become a focal point for community engagement, hosting artistic performances, launches, and special events.

There have been persistent concerns, however, that despite it being such a large station, it has no set down areas.

However Translink has confirmed to the News Letter that drop-off points are planned within the forthcoming public realm scheme, and will be available when Durham Street reopens in November, following months of road improvement works.

She said: “We are hoping to see the reopening of Durham Street which has been a major challenge right across the city and we recognise that.

“It’s due to open towards the end of November and we will have communications in relation to that well in advance to make sure the wider community are aware of those changes

“We will also be putting in place extended bus lane operations, ensuring that taxis will continue to use the bus lanes – and lots of other things which we will be communicating in the coming weeks.”

A legal challenge was launched after Ms Kimmins decided to replace all signs at the station with Irish language signs at a cost of £150,000, sparking a backlash from unionist ministers.

A judge has granted leave for a judicial review into the decision after a legal challenge from loyalist activist Jamie Bryson - which is expected to take place this month.