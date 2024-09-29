Changes in UUP's Stormont team announced as Robbie Butler takes over agriculture brief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The job of scrutinising Stormont’s agriculture and environment brief has been given to the ​UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler after Lord Elliott handed over his Assembly seat.

​Diana Armstrong becomes the new MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone – but she will not take over from her predecessor as the chair of the AERA committee.

Instead, Mrs Armstrong will sit on the economy committee – and has vowed to scrutinise the Sinn Fein-run ministry on its policies on job growth, skills development and tourism.

Lord Elliott had led on scrutiny of the deliverability of Stormont’s policy of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 – a target widely seen as undeliverable.

He had also scrutinised Minister Andrew Muir’s approach to one of the biggest political issues facing Stormont since its return – the pollution of Lough Neagh.

These issues, as well as the issues facing the farming industry post-Brexit and post-Protocol will be high on the agenda for Mr Butler.

In his speech, Mike Nesbitt said: “Robbie Butler as Assembly Deputy Leader continues to engage with the youth vote in ways others can only envy. With Tom moving to the Lords, I am delighted to report Robbie has agreed to my request that he takes over as chair of the Statutory Committee of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. His place on the Education Committee will be taken by Colin Crawford.

“Judging by the quality of his Maiden Speech, I have no doubt Colin will continue our long tradition of offering a common sense approach to education policy.”

There was also praise for Alan Chambers, who Mr Nesbitt said offers him “great support” as health spokesperson.

He also singled out Mr Chambers’s work on the Policing Board. He said: he was “delighted” that the Justice Minister has finally commissioned a review of the Policing Board the pair had called for.