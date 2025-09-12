Chequers meeting: UK and Ireland 'very close' to setting out new framework to address legacy issues, says taoiseach Micheal Martin
Mr Martin made the comments after what he was described as a “very warm and constructive” meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers on Friday morning.
“We discussed a broad range of matters, including the positive relations between our two countries and the extensive programme of bilateral co-operation under way between our two governments, including in preparation for the upcoming UK-Ireland summit, which will take place in Ireland in the spring,” he said.
“Very good progress has been made on legacy and the Prime Minister and I agreed that we are close to setting out a framework to address legacy issues, recognising its importance to victims and survivors, and to the wider community in Northern Ireland and across these islands.
“We discussed the catastrophic situation in Gaza – the need for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and a massive surge in humanitarian aid. We also committed to continue working together with the coalition of the willing to strengthen support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to stop its war of aggression on the people of Ukraine.”
Micheal Martin said the UK-Ireland relationship is “gaining momentum”, adding that his government “worked well” with Sir Keir Starmer.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr Martin said: “We’ve been working hard on the legacy issue. I spoke with the Prime Minister in July. The tanaiste (deputy premier) and secretary of state Hilary Benn have had discussions on this, as you know, and I met with Hilary last evening also.
“So I think both governments are very close to being in a position to set out a new framework for legacy in the time ahead.”
Asked if the framework would be completed within weeks, the Taoiseach said: “I am not going to put a time down on it but it’ll be shortly.”
Meanwhile, Ireland would be “willing to play a role” in peace monitoring and peacekeeping in Ukraine, Mr Martin has said.
Mr Martin said he had discussed potential support from Ireland to Ukraine during his meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Friday.
He said there were also other tasks such as demining that could contribute to the maintenance of a ceasefire.
“We’ve been part of many peacekeeping missions around the world where we’ve been effective – Chad, Lebanon, Kosovo – and so, therefore, I think it’s important that Ireland plays its role in terms of any potential peace or ceasefire [in Ukraine].
“At the moment, however, there is no sign that Russia is serious about cessation of the war.”
Mr Martin said he would work with EU colleagues to implement further sanctions on Russia.