Children's park named after IRA hunger striker has no future as a play facility as it is left out of council plans

Raymond McCreesh Park in Newry pictured after it was renamed

A children’s playground in Newry named after an IRA hunger striker has no future as a park in the local council's new strategy.

A new four year capital programme for Newry Mourne and Down Council owned play parks does not mention the Raymond McCreesh park which has been at the centre of controversy since it was renamed after the republican paramilitary in 2001.

McCreesh, from Camlough in Armagh, was one of 10 republican prisoners who died in the 1981 Maze Prison hunger strikes.

Children in the Patrick Street area on Newry, where the Raymond McCreesh park is located, were provided with a consolidation playground at Martin’s Lane in 2022 which serves both them and young people in the Barcroft area.

The Martin’s Lane park is around half a mile away. The future of the McCreesh site, which is still in recreational use, remains unclear.

A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “The McCreesh Park site remains on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s surplus asset register and is subject to the D1 process.”

The D1 process is a stage in the NMDDC’s work that involves the submission of a developed business case.

It is now over a year since councillors were given a behind closed doors update on efforts to dispose of the site at Patrick Street with the then Sinn Fein chairperson of the strategy, policy and resources committee, Leeanne McEvoy, said: “During the surplus assets update, it was confirmed that the council’s Patrick Street site has had no interest.”

In October 2018, NMDDC put McCreesh Park up for sale as “surplus to requirements” despite community support for the playground being retained resulting in a court case in 2019.