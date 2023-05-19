News you can trust since 1737
CLIP: Antrim & Newtownabbey: New DUP face on council puts God first in thank you speech

One of the new faces on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council reserved her first words of thanks for God Himself.

By Adam Kula
Published 19th May 2023, 19:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 20:04 BST

New Ballyclare councillor Helen Magill said “I’d like to thank first and foremost the Lord for getting me to this place today – to God be the glory”.

She thanked the people of Ballyclare, and the counting staff too.

She received 947 first-preference votes and was elected on the back of transfer votes.

Helen MagillHelen Magill
Helen Magill
